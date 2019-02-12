Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to seek extradition of former finance minister Ishaq Dar and other absconding persons living abroad in graft references.

The NAB team is likely to approach Interpol to seek extradition of Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz , his son-in-law Imran Ali, former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry’s son-in-law, Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz.

NAB Chairman justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has directed all bureaus to take measures to bring back absconding accused required in different cases.

Sources informed that the NAB would formally approach the Interior Ministry with a request seeking assistance of Interpol for bringing back those wanted to accountability watchdog in corruption cases.

Hussain and Hasan Nawaz have already been declared proclaimed offenders in the Avenfield reference case. Both are currently in London.

Dar is currently absconding from several cases in Pakistan and has been declared a proclaimed offender by the courts. He is facing charges of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

On October 20 last year, an accountability court allowed the NAB to seize and confiscate his assets and other properties.

The anti-graft watchdog had stated that Dar owns three flats in Dubai, a house in Lahore’s Gulberg, four plots in Islamabad and one luxury car. He is also a shareholder in three companies based in Dubai, while his wife owns six cars in Pakistan.

NAB will also take similar action against Ali Imran, son-in-law of former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also facing corruption case. Ali Imran left for London in April last year after he was summoned in the Saaf Pani Company case for alleged embezzlement and illegal assets.