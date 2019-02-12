Share:

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has blocked Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) of over 10,144 Pakistanis who registered themselves as Afghan refugees .

The refugees are entitled to $400 by the UN High Commission for Refugees for returning to their homeland under a voluntary repatriation scheme.

Sources said NADRA has tracked cases of fake identities through its system when the people who had registered themselves as Afghan refugees came to obtain their CNICs and took action by blocking their national identity cards.

Furthermore, NADRA said some of the people have contacted different courts after their CNIC’s were blocked.