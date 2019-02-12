Share:

Lahore - The government released Haj policy 2019 on Monday, according to which 184,210 Pakistanis will perform the pilgrimage this year.

According to the policy released by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the applications under Government Haj Scheme will be received in the 14 designated banks from 25th of this month to 6th of the next month.

Radio Pakistan reported that the Haj scheme 2019 shall be implemented through government and private Haj Group Organisers with the ratio of 60:40.

Dues under government scheme will be 436,975 rupees for northern region, which include Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Sialkot, Faisalabad Multan and Rahim Yar Khan.

The dues for the southern region, which include Karachi, Quetta and Sukkur, will be 426,975 rupees. Qurbani [animal sacrifice] charges of 19,451 rupees will be optional and there shall be no free Haj this year.

The selection of Hujjaj under government scheme will be made through computerised balloting on 8th of the next month.

This year, 10,000 seats would be reserved for senior citizen above the age of 80 years. Another 10,000 seats would be reserved for persons who have been unsuccessful in ballot continuously for the last three years.

Under the government scheme, 1.5 percent of the total seats will be reserved for hardship cases.

As many as 500 seats will be reserved for labour and low paid employees of companies registered with Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) sponsored by their respective organisations under their corporate social responsibility.