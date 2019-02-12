Share:

Over 900 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reception, Allocation and Accommodation of Refugees said in a daily bulletin on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, in total 902 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 147 people (52 women and 89 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet -Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 728 people (218 women and 371 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the bulletin said.

In addition, 35 internally displaced Syrians have returned to their place of permanent residence in the country over the given period. Russia's Kadyrov Regional Public Fund has carried one humanitarian action in the province of Aleppo, delivering a tonne of bread to local residents.

According to the center, the Syrian engineering units have demined 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of the Syrian territory.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.