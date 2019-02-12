Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan Air Force Women Association (PAFWA) innovated novel Idea of bringing books closer to the children in the form of a mobile library, according to a press release issued by PAF spokesperson on Monday.

To inculcate the habit of reading among the youth, Pakistan Air Force Women Association has unveiled the plan at a ceremony held here at PAF Complex, where four mobile libraries were handed over to the bases in the first phase.

Begum Tazeen Mujahid, President Pakistan Air Force Women Association was the chief guest at the occasion.

She handed over the keys of these mobile libraries to PAF Base Lahore, MM Alam (Mianwali), Masroor (Karachi) and Air Headquarters Islamabad.

Subsequently, all PAF bases shall be equipped with such mobile libraries in near future. Each library has been stocked with books for all age groups and provides a cozy environment for the book lovers.

Speaking at the occasion, Begum Tazeen Mujahid said that PAF is celebrating 2019 as ‘The Year of Reading’, aimed at diverting the focus of children from screen addiction to healthy reading habits.