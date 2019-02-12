Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Government’s Citizen Portal Application was adjudged as the seventh best application on Google Play Store with well over seven lakh people registered with the portal in just three and a half months.

The application was launched in October 2018 and in just three and a half months, as many as 737,000 people have registered with the citizen portal so far, with more registrations pouring in.

So far the application has received 22,983 stars from the people.

The application is being searched by people from across the globe and has also been recorded at the 7th place among productivity applications, a statement issued by the Prime Minister Media Office said.

Pakistan Citizen Portal app is a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government initiative where citizens can lodge complaints, get their issues addressed and share valuable insight on improving grassroots governance.

Through the application, citizens could register their complaints and suggestions for the government ministries, offices and departments.

By December, some one lakh complaints have been successfully resolved by the Pakistan Citizen Portal and now the number has increased to double figure.

The prime minister said the development marked the highest and fastest grievance redressal in the country’s history within a short span of time.

PCP, launched in October this year by the government, is a complete grievance redressal system, which is connected with all the government departments and monitored by the Prime Minister Office.

People lodge complaint through a smartphone app, website, e-mail and Facebook. A complaint can also be registered through a toll free number. All complaints are resolved in a given timeframe and a transparent manner to the satisfaction of the complainant.