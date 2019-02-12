Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has taken the direction and come a long way in establishing and strengthening its defence in order to ward off the spectre of strategic coercion in the realm of hybrid warfare.

“We fought off the scourge of terrorism. We are engaging the important world capitals and Muslim countries. We have succeeded in the past; we’ll succeed in the future as well”, said Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Zubair Mahmood Hayat on Monday.

In his inaugural address to a daylong seminar on “Understanding Strategic Coercion in the Realm of Hybrid Gray Conflict: Implications for Pakistan”, the CJCSC said that in the prevailing international environment, this subject is of great relevance and interests to Pakistan. Pakistan has been enduring a subtle and, at times, not so subtle strategic coercion, noted Gen Hayat adding, it is not just Pakistan, but the entire region that is subject to the strategic coercion.

He pointed out that the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) has become a hostage to this unfortunate phenomenon which is undermining regional strategic calculus and negatively affecting the internal politics as well. “Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Baloch nationalist and the arrest of KalbhushanYadev are all manifestation of this evolving challenge”, he added. He said that to ward off the spectre of strategic coercion in the realm of hybrid warfare, new methods and modalities are required.

Without naming India, General Hayat said that coercive statecraft and hostility from our neighbour is not new, however, with the accession of hyper-nationalist elements, this attitude has become more aggressive. “We have taken the right direction and strengthened our defence”, he emphasised.

With China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the evolving dynamics of SCO, the CJCSC said that Pakistan is all set to play an important role. “We succeeded in the past, we’ll succeed in the future. We continue to build our Minimum Credible Deterrence. A nuclear power of 220 million cannot be coerced”, he added.

Other panellists of the seminar organised by the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad were Leonid Savin, geopolitical analyst, Russia; Ikram Sehgal, defence and security analyst; Lt. Gen. Naeem Khalid Lodhi, Former Defence Secretary.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Director General ISSI, Ambassador Aizaz Chuadhry elaborated on the evolving nature of strategic warfare and shed light on how fourth generation warfare has taken hold of international politics. Deliberating on whether strategic coercion is real or just a perception, Ambassador Aizaz said that it is as real as presence in the hall.

Citing Pakistan’s sacrifices and painstaking efforts in the War on Terror (WoT), he lamented that not everyone is happy with the country’s achievements.

He raised some important questions as to why anyone should target Pakistan and how should we tackle this perplexing issue.

Speaking at the seminar , the visiting Russian analyst, Leonid Savin delved on Identifying Doctrines and the Nature of Gray Hybrid Threats in the 21stCentury.

He began by saying that the very term, Gray Hybrid Conflict, is a western construct and we need to come up with our own narrative.

Leonid emphasised that we must look at this issue from the perspective of changing geostrategic challenges in the international arena.

He pointed that before 2014, Hybrid warfare was discussed mostly in military affairs but, after the Ukraine crisis, it has expanded to the political domain as well. The analyst suggested that a Special Task Force is required to tackle this challenge.

Security Analyst Ikram Sehgal spoke on Strategic Coercion in the Age of Hybrid Conflict: Adversaries and Challenges in South Asia.

He described hybrid warfare as a mix of all the linear and non-linear, kinetic and non-kinetic warfare.

He said that all of its components are inter-connected, applied simultaneously and adopted likewise in time and space, adding that propaganda, social implosion, and cyber warfare are some of its expressions.

Sehgal proposed a two-pronged strategy to counter the challenge: taking benefits from the military’s experienced servicemen and making proper geopolitical assessment of hybrid warfare threats.

Speaking on the topic of Pakistan and Hybrid Conflict: Vulnerabilities, Capabilities and Policy Responses, former Defence Secretary Lt. Gen. Naeem Khalid Lodhi, offered an in-depth analysis and defined Hybrid warfare as an acme of strategy to win a battle without fighting.

He said that it is unleashed to impact worldviews, politics, culture, faith, social bonds and economy.

He proposed that a combination of “Detection (fact finding), Reaction (to tolerate or fight back), Mechanism (offensive or defensive), Whole Nation Effort (led by apex political entity)” can prove highly productive in this deceptive warfare.

In his concluding remarks, Chairman ISSI, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood said that the concept Hybrid warfare is not new. It goes back as early as 500 BC, the times of a famous Chinese strategist, Sun Zhou.

He noted that often the objectives of Hybrid warfare is not to defeat the enemy immediately but to demoralise, erode social and political cohesion, and create internal chaos.

The fundamental aspects of Gray Hybrid Conflict, he said necessitates the transformation of current security approaches and war-fighting strategies of Pakistan.