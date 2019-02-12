Share:

Peshawar - Parkhay Jaan, brother of Malik Matorkay, who was shot dead on Sunday in Khaisor of North Waziristan, has accused Pashtun Tahafuz Movement Chairman Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen and others of murdering his brother.

Tehsildar Mir Ali has submitted his report to the deputy commissioner. The report also includes statement of Matorkay’s brother Parkhay Khan.

According to Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan’s report, Parkhay Jaan while accusing six persons of murdering his brother Malik Matorkay, said that Hayat Khan’s video statement emerged two to three weeks ago. Parkhay Khan said he wanted to reveal facts behind the video to the whole world.

The report stated that slain Malik Matorkay’s brother in his statement accused PTM Chairman Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen, Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazeer and others of murdering his brother.

He said that the PTM along with a jirga in DI Khan tried to bulldoze their houses and upon failure threatened Malik Matorkay of serious consequences.

Parkhay Khan further stated that two armed assailants riding a motorcycle opened firing on him in Laki Marwat on February 9 but he survived the assassination attempt after which his brother Gul Shamad Khan alias Matorkay was killed in targetted attack on February 10.

On February 10, Malik Matorkay, maternal uncle of Shariatullah – who abducted a Mari Petroleum Company Ltd employee, was shot dead.

Matorkay had given the statement that security forces personnel had not harassed the family members of Shariatullah as was being portrayed by the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) as he was present at the time of the raid.

Meanwhile, Matorkay’s funeral prayer was offered yesterday at Janazgah Bichi, North Waziristan District. No PTM figures or political leadership of Pashtun Movement attended funerals, however, no funeral prayer was offered in Afghanistan.