Rawalpindi - The week long sports week organised under auspices of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) ended here on Monday.

The concluding ceremony of the sports week held at Shehbaz Sharif Park during which Punjab Minister for Housing Mehmoodur Rashid was the chief guest.

MNA Sadaqat Abbasi, provincial minister Raja Rashid Hafeez, MPA Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, MPA Umer Butt, MPA Farah Agha, Chairman PHA Asif Mehmood, Director Sheikh Tariq, Deputy Director Masood Arshad along with many others also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Minister for Housing Mehmood Ur Rashid said the government is committed to solve the problems of masses. He said the clean and green Pakistan campaign launched by Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has got momentum across the country.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Literacy and Informal Education Raja Rashid Hafeez visited Adiala Jail here. Superintendent of Adiala Jail Mansoor Akbar along with other officials welcomed the minister upon his arrival.

The minister inspected the cells of women and juveniles, the kitchens, jail factory, hospital and Public Call Office and also interacted with prisoners.

He also visited the Literacy Centre in the jail. Raja Rashid Hafeez distributed gifts among the inmates and uplauded the services of Superintendent of Jail Mansoor Akbar.