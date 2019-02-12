Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to review its policy pertaining to
Presiding over a high-level meeting, PM Imran directed CDA to prepare rules for converting
Keeping in view the rising population, PM Imran Khan directed the CDA to take measures to protect the green areas in the federal capital. The prime minister also imposed
Earlier, the Supreme Court, on December 11, had withdrawn its restraining order against the construction of high-rises in Karachi and ruled that new buildings with more than six
Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, a bench of the apex court was hearing a case pertaining to the construction of high-rises at its Karachi registry.