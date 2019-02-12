Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to review its policy pertaining to construction of high-rise buildings and their designs within 10 days.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, PM Imran directed CDA to prepare rules for converting building into skyscraper . He underscored the need to change rules and regulations about high-rise buidings and directed CDA to present a comprehensive plan for the approval of design for multistorey buildings.

Keeping in view the rising population, PM Imran Khan directed the CDA to take measures to protect the green areas in the federal capital. The prime minister also imposed ban on construction of skyscrapers in sensitive ares of Islamabad.

Earlier, the Supreme Court, on December 11, had withdrawn its restraining order against the construction of high-rises in Karachi and ruled that new buildings with more than six storeys can be built as per the relevant building laws.

Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, a bench of the apex court was hearing a case pertaining to the construction of high-rises at its Karachi registry.