KARACHI - Ambassador of Poland Piotr Opallinski has assured full support of his country for continuation of GSP Plus status to Pakistan. BREXIT will not affect the trade of Pakistan with EU, the Ambassador said in a meeting with president and members of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) during his visit to the Federation House here on Monday. He agreed and supported the idea of direct trade of Pakistani goods with Poland and assured facilitation of his country trade mission to Pakistani business community in getting visa on the recommendation of the FPCCI. Speaking on the occasion, FPCCI President Engr Daroo Khan Achakzai said a lot of potential for expansion in bilateral trade exists between Pakistan and Poland, which needs to be exploited up to optimum level. He stated that Pakistan and Poland enjoyed cordial diplomatic and historical relations. He expressed his gratitude and thanked the Polish government for extending support and cooperation in many areas of investment.

He also briefed the Polish Ambassador about the activities of FPCCI both at domestic and global levels for socio-economic development of Pakistan.

Engr Daroo added that Pakistan is an emerging economy particularly in the backdrop of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that would bring an economic revolution to the region and offered Poland to join the CPEC club. He also emphasized the expansion and diversification of exports of indigenous goods.

FPCCI Sr Vice President Mirza Ikhtiar Baig informed about the historical interaction in the field of bilateral economic and trade relations, exchange of trade delegations and holding of B2B meetings between Pakistani and Polish counterparts; and also highlighted the signing of MoU with Poland in 2014 during FPCCI delegation visit to Poland etc.

He highlighted the historical meetings of Joint Business Council and appreciated the frequent participation of Polish delegation in Expo Pakistan and IDEAS exhibitions.

He put emphasis on the Polish investment in Pakistan for the production of energy through coal as Polish is efficient in this technology and exploration of oil & gas.

Baig underlined the need of direct export of Pakistani products to Poland particularly stainless steel, surgical, cutlery & utensils and sports, which can increase the volume of bilateral trade which is currently stands at $476 million and is in favor of Pakistan.