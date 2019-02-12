Share:

Rawalpindi - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Amjad Javed Salimi has ordered immediate removal of personnel assistant (PA) to City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi from his post for his alleged involvement in corruption.

“Who is Mumtaz Shah? I have heard his tales of massive corruption for so many times. He should be shown the door immediately and replace with some honest PS to CPO,” said IGP while addressing a Darbar held at Police Line Number 1 on Monday.

During the Darbar, scores of police officers and cops have lodged complaints with IGP that they and their families have been facing accommodation problems in Police Line Number 1 because of illegal occupation of some police officers and their sibling for last many years. They also complained about non-availability of sui gas in Police Line. IGP Amjad Javed Salimi assured the cops that new quarters and accommodations would be built soon and all the complainants would be entertained as per law. He also assured them the pending cases of departmental promotions would also be resolved as per law.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir, CPO Abbas Ahsan, SSP (Operations) Abdul Kadir Qamar, SP Potohar Division Haji Javed, SP Saddar Circle Tahir (who is also holding additional charge of SP Rawal), SSP Investigations Syed Ali, SP Headquarters, ASPs Amna Baig, Usman Tarir, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, SP Traffic Taimoor Khan, officers of Special Branch, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Punjab Highway Patrol, DSP Traffic Headquarters Syed Iqbal Kazmi, all the District Police Officers, SDPOs and SHOs also attended the Darbar.

Addressing the Darbar, IGP Amjad Javed Salimi said fully equipped gym clubs would be made in all the police lines in the province to improve the fitness of police officers and jawans. He said special courses would also be conducted in all the police lines to polish the abilities of police officers. “Punjab police is the best and examplenary force which played a due role in protecting lives and properties of public as well as maintaining law and order situation,” he said. Amjad Javed added MoUs would also be signed with the educational institutions in order to provide quality education to the siblings of police officers and cops. Efforts are underway to allocate money from welfare fund for medical insurance for police cops, he said.

“We will avail services of retired police officers and cops as source in order to improve policing in the province,” he vowed.

RPO Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir, in his welcome address, said Rawalpindi police would perform its level best to tackle the crime.

Earlier, a smart contingent of Punjab Police presented a salute to IGP Punjab Amjad Javed Salimi upon his arrival at Police Line Number 1.