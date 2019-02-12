Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi on Monday said that his department is taking various initiatives for the welfare of policemen.

“MoUs are being signed with best educational institutions for provision of quality education to the children of police officials,” the IGP announced this while addressing Police Darbars at Rawalpindi and Sihala. Rawalpindi RPO Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir, CPO Abbas Ahsan and DPO s of Rawalpindi Region along with other officers and officials from special branch, CTD, traffic and Highway patrolling police were also present on this occasion.

According to an official handout issued from the central police office, the IGP further said that the policy for medical insurance from the welfare fund would also be implemented very soon. He said that the accountability system in police department was working efficiently. He said the dutiful, competent, and responsible officials would be rewarded while the department has no place for the incompetent and dishonest officials.

The IGP said that CCTV cameras had been installed in the rooms of SHOs at police stations across the Punjab province so that people can meet the official without any problem. He urged the SHOs to serve public with honesty. He said the services of retired police officials will also be utilised to improve the policing standards.

Medical camp for Lahore police

On the directions of Lahore DIG (Operations) Muhammad Waqas Nazir, a medical camp has been setup for general check-up of policemen at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh. A police spokesman said the police would be provided medical diagnosis facilities with tests at the three-day camp working under the supervision of SP (Headquarters) Syed Karrar Hussain.

A team of specialist doctors conducted screening tests of a large number of police officials at the medical camp on Monday.

According to SP Headquarters Syed Karrar Hussain, in the first-phase medical checkup of 2,000 employees would be conducted.

He said that the medical camp was arranged for the welfare of police employees to ensure their medical fitness and prevention from hepatitis and other diseases.

He farther said that the police employees having possibility of positive results during Hepatitis B and C screening test would be provided free medical treatment by the department.

Karrar Hussain informed that three Water Filtration plants had also been installed at Police Lines for the provision of clean drinking water to the employees and to prevent them from fetal diseases caused by unhygienic water. Screening test facilities are being provided at the camp from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm till February 13.