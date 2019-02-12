Share:

President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday signed draft amendments to electoral law which was passed during the meeting of the cabinet Tuesday.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, in a statement said the draft amendment to electoral law which includes modification, addition, and removal of some of the items of the law was presented to the meeting of the cabinet today which was passed and signed by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The statement further added that the amendments were drafted after consultations with the political parties, representatives of the presidential candidates, and civil society organizations.

President Ghani said the draft is a result of consensus of political parties, presidential candidates, and civil society organizations who were emphasizing on modification of the electoral law.

The Chief Executive of the National Unity Government also hailed the consensus regarding the draft amendments to the electoral laws.

Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danish said the representatives of the candidates, political parties, and civil society negotiated the draft amendment during various meetings which lasted for 20 hours in past 2 days and agreements were reached to modify or bring reforms in 39 items of the law.