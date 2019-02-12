Share:

Lahore - At least two PTI government ministers yesterday rejected the impression that the agenda of the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman could include some underhand deal between the government and some beleaguered members of opposition.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest person and he would not give any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to anybody.

Corrupt people and criminals should keep in mind that the prime minister would never compromise on corruption, Ali said while talking to a private news channel.

He said friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and international community were showing confidence in the honest leadership of Imran Khan and they were ready to invest in Pakistan.

The minister said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had destroyed the national economy and institutions by wrong policies. He said PTI government strongly believed in rule of law.

Qadri was also of the opinion that Prince Mohammad’s visit should not be seen as a means to secure some NRO style deal. “The Imran Khan I know will not sign any NRO,” he said.

The minister added, “The prime minister will neither sign nor admit to any NRO. However, political parties may be consulted for promoting political stability and ensuring a bright future for the country.”

Separately, JUI-F leader Abdul Ghafoor Haideri warned that all opposition MPs would resign from NA standing committees if the government removed PAC Chairman Shehbaz Sharif from his post.

“The opposition has decided that its members will resign from standing committees if such a decision is taken. The government will not be able to run parliamentary affairs if it keeps changing its decisions,” the JUI-F leader said while talking to media at a ceremony in Islamabad.

He said prime minister’s meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde has mortified the entire nation. “The PM should not have committed such a mistake,” the senator said.

Haideri said those talking about a deal should be asked what they really want. He said politicians see many ups and downs. They may go to jail or get elected as the prime minister. “Imran Khan should start exercising patience as he has been elected as the prime minister,” he said.