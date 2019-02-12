Share:

LAHORE:- The tickets for the upcoming matches of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) fourth edition in Karachi and Lahore will go on sale online this week and the minimum price fixed at Rs500. According to sources, the online sale of tickets for the matches of PSL fourth edition in Lahore and Karachi will commence from the ongoing week and the ticket prices will range from minimum Rs500 to maximum Rs12,000. The prices of tickets for the five matches to be played in Karachi will be from Rs500 to Rs12,000, while the prices tickets for the three matches to be played in Lahore will be from Rs1,000 to Rs12,000.