ISLAMABAD - The KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Monday as it fell by 560.82 points (1.39%) to close at 40,326.53 points.

A total of 87,568,210 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.026 billion.

Out of 328 companies, share prices of 58 companies recorded increase while that of 253 companies registered decrease whereas 17 companies remained stable in yesterday's trading. KEL was the volume leader with 15,499,500 shares, and its per share price decreased by Re 0.14 to close at Rs 6.46 per share.

DFML remained the runner up with 8,085,500 shares traded during the day and its price also decreased by Re 1 per share to close at Rs 16.6 followed by PAEL trading volume of which was recorded at 7,846,000 shares, and its price per share decreased by Rs 1.1 and closed at Rs 26.1.