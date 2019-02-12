Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raja Riaz on Tuesday said there is no need to make Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

“There are PTI members part of the PAC who are committed to working honestly. They will not allow Shehbaz Sharif to do anything against the rules,” Riaz said.

He added the committee is committed to working towards the betterment of the country.

On the other hand, the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has decided to side with the government on calling for the resignation of Shehbaz as PAC chairman.

PAC and BAP member Senator Ahmed Khan said Shehbaz can be removed through voting. “We are supporters of the government and will stand with them,” he said.

The railways minister has strongly opposed Shehbaz’s appointment as PAC chairman and has termed it as a wrong decision. He has also filed a request in the Supreme Court against the appointment.

Earlier, Rashid set an eight-day deadline for Shehbaz to resign as chairman of PAC. “I have informed Prime Minister Imran Khan that Shehbaz Sharif is not acceptable to me as Public Accounts Committee chairman,” he had said.