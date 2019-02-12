Share:

KARACHI - State Minister for Interior, Shehryar Khan Afridi here on Monday said PTI government is committed to help country acquire “drug free status”.

Addressing the drug destroying and burning ceremony organised by Pakistan Coast Guards at its Hassan Shah Mazar post, near Port Qasim, he said those engaged to combat drug smugglers were among real heroes of the country.

“Protecting youth against the menace of addiction be they contraband drugs or other hazardous goods was a great service and the nation indebted to them,” the State Minister for Interior said.

Mentioning that drug addiction has emerged to be a real challenge, he said it was heartening to note that 9260.110 Kg of charas, 12 Kg of heroin,1.100 Kg of crystal, 13 Kg of opium, four tones of betel nuts and gutka were destroyed during the ceremony.

“Destroying of these narcotics of varied categories that could fetch no less than US dollars 106 million reflects our commitment to the cause,” Shehryar said.

He appreciated Pakistan Army actively involved in fencing the Pak-Afghan border so as to close for good a major route of narcotics smuggling.

Director General of Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG), Brig Sajjad Sikander Ranjha in his detailed presentation discussed achievements of the agency in securing the marine borders of the country with a significantly long coastal line.

Mentioning that smugglers and criminals were actively engaged to exploit these for their nefarious designs, Brig Ranjha said equal efforts were also made on regular basis to enhance capacity building of the PCG personnel.

School children and youth pertaining to different institutions presented tableaus to highlight the menace of addiction and measures needed to counter the same at varied levels.