KARACHI - Speaking in the assembly on Monday, the chief minister said that they are ready to give public accounts committee to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf or opposition parties MQM-P and PML-F, if they sign the charter of democracy.

“If Imran Khan will sit together with Bilawal Bhutto and Shehbaz Sharif to sign Charter of democracy then we will give PAC chairman slot to the opposition,” he said while adding that this charter was signed between PPPP leader Benazir Bhutto and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

He said that it was a tradition in National Assembly since 2008 that the PAC slot goes to the opposition parties but there is no such rule or tradition in the Sindh Assembly.

He further said that they have failed to reach a consensus over chairmanship of standing committees with opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi in provincial assembly due to unrealistic demands from him. “I have written a letter to him to re consider his demands but he is not ready to do so,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that out of the 14 standing committees to be given to opposition for chairmanship, the opposition leader had demanded that at least 10 of them should be of departments pointed out by opposition. However, the government has only agreed to give away only four of them on their wishes.