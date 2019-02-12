Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that Punjab will be made hub of business and economic activities and all the possible facilities will be provided to investors under one umbrella.He was talking to various delegations of industrialists and businessmen which called on him at Civil Secretariat, here on Monday. Managing Director Metro Cash & Carry Pakistan Marek Minciwicz led the delegation. The delegation of Metro Cash & Carry said that a new store will be established in Multan for increasing the investment in Punjab. Matters related to opportunities of business in Punjab, new industrial policy and ease of doing business were discussed in these meetings. While talking to the delegation, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that steps are being taken rapidly for increasing investment in Punjab. We welcome the decision of Metro Cash & Carry Pakistan to increase its investment in Punjab and every possible support will be provided for the establishment of new store in Multan, he added.

He said that it is the need of the hour to accelerate economic activities for creating new job opportunities.

The provincial minister said that the federal government has announced an excellent economic package for increasing economic activities. Punjab government has given new industrial policy which will help to revolutionize the industrial sector, he stated.

Managing Director Metro Cash & Carry Pakistan has said that Punjab government has given best industrial policy which will help to increase economic activities in the province. Our institute has already established 9 stores while 10 stores will be set up in Multan, he added.

Later, Chairman Pakistan Sports Corporation Mian Mahmood also met the Provincial Minister for Industries and discussed matters related to increase exports of the country. Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Punjab government is promoting such industries which will help to increase exports of the country.