BADIN - Trained and qualified teachers can bring positive and solid changes in the society. A teacher is a role model of the whole society and change maker of the world.

These views were expressed by Syed Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Badin while addressing the event of certification ceremony organised by IBA Sukkur at Government Elementary College of Education Badin on Monday.

While addressing the participants of ceremony Mehdi said that teachers are assets of nation who are building the nation adding that teachers who learned from the fifteen days SEF teachers training are now more responsible to play their role at their schools level.

He added that teachers are playing positive role in bringing the positive and constructive changes in the society adding that these type training should be carried on, on regular basis as students can get its benefits and personalities can be developed through the education.

Mohammad Saleh Korenjo, Deputy District Education Officer, Primary, Badin elaborated that we were very happy to see such opportunities which were being created by private sector. He hoped that all teachers who participated fifteen days training here would also apply these learning tools and techniques in their respective schools which will help the society in creating the child personalities.

Korenjo added that given presentations by the trained teachers of training showed that training was proved effective and help children in developing their future.

Danish Nabi Memon, Coordinator, IBA Sukkur expressed that all concerned departments and representatives of civil society played best role and facilitated him in organising the long of fifteen days training here. He thanked to all participants and guests to cooperate with IBA Sukkur for conducting such nice event.

On the occasion, Banhu Khaskheli, Assistant District Education Officer, Secondary, Badin, Imran Shah, District Education Officer, literacy Badin, Mohammad Khan Samoon, District Focal Person, Education Department, Sunny Jibran, District Officer, SEF and others also addressed the participants of the event.

Demo against water shortage

Hundreds of school going children of different schools, villagers and representatives of civil society held protest demonstration against the acute water shortage in Imam Jagir Canal Trai town Badin on Monday.

According to details, hundreds of school going children of Govt Secondary School Haji Junejo, Govt high School Trai, Primary School Trai, members of civil society and others staged protest demonstration and taken out the protest rally from Imam Wah Jagir Trai and concluded at Trai Town Badin.

Addressing the protestors, renowned grower of Trai Town, Manzoor Memon expressed that Imam Wah had received twice short time water in whole duration of this year adding that shortage of water repelled the thousands of residents of the Trai Town for starvation and deprived them of their basic right.

While addressing, Naeem Memon said that we were being destroyed by creating artificial water shortage in the whole of district specially Trai Town adding he threatened that if no water released within three days into to Imam Wah, the protest would be widened across the district.

Wakio Mallah said that people of the Trai Town were compelled to get fetch water expensively on price when whole district is facing acute water shortage which was creating economic crisis in the area of Trai Town.

They appealed to the concerned authorities for saving the precious and invaluable lives by providing agri-water into to Imam Wah Canal.