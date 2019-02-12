Share:

Former Pakistan army chief and Commander-In-Chief of Islamic Alliance against Terrorism (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) Raheel Sharif on Tuesday called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan .

The meeting discussed matters pertaining to the regional and international security, and effective measures taken by the coalition for countering terrorism.

He assured the PM that the alliance would continue its efforts to eradicate terrorism.

Earlier today, the former COAS called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He apprised Qureshi of the measures that were being taken by the coalition in order to combat terrorism, a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO) read.

Moreover, they analyzed matters of mutual interest and significance of regional peace and stability.

General (retired) Raheel Sharif was appointed as the chief of 39-nation Islamic military coalition in 2017 in order to combat terrorism.