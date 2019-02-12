Share:

Rain thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat divisions, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 12 hours.

Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Tuesday morning.

Islamabad seven degree centigrade, Peshawar eleven, Lahore ten, Karachi nineteen, Quetta eight, Murree three, Gilgit two and Muzaffarabad five degree centigrade.