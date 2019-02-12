Share:

ISLAMABAD - Overseas Pakistani workers' remittances increased by 12.22 percent during first seven months of fiscal year 2018-19 as compared to same period of last year. The remittances during the period under review stood at $12,774.02 million against the average inflow of $11,383.47 million during July-January (2017-18), according to a report issued by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday. During January 2019, the inflow of workers’ remittances amounted to $1743.25 million against $1,638.72 million during same month of previous year showing an increase of 6.4 percent while on month-on-month basis the remittances witnessed a slight decline of 0.3 percent compared to remittances recorded during December 2018.