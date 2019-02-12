Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that issuance of Sehat Sahulat Cards will be started from February 22.

Addressing a press conference at Directorate General Public Relations on Monday, she said that 30 million people of 2.7 million families would benefit from free medical facilities. In the first phase, Sehat Sahulat Cards will be distributed among 50 percent population of Punjab.

Special Secretary Shakil Ahmad, DGPR Amjad Hussain and other officers were also present.

The minister said that the scheme was aimed at providing quality healthcare services to segment of the society lacking resources.

She said that annual limit of the card would be Rs720000. People of far-flung areas could benefit from this facility in Lahore. She said that by the end of March 2019, 0.8 million Sehat Sahulat Cards would be distributed in four districts.

She said that could avail treatment facilities for head injury, cardio vascular diseases, diabetes, dialysis, hepatitis, liver, HIV, angioplasty and cancer.

She said that cards would be issued for three years which could be renewed as well.

By the end of December, cards will be distributed throughout the province. She accused the previous regime of distributing cards on political basis and offering facilities only in Sharif Medical Complex and Ittefaq Hospital.

She said that budget of Rs7 billion has been allocated for the scheme. She said that criteria of deserving candidates in every district would be determined with the help of national economic survey.

“We don’t believe in making tall claims. Providing 100 percent relief to the people is our aim. Provision of best healthcare facilities to the patients is top priority,” she said.

Yasmin orders completion of projects

Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has ordered completion of ongoing development projects at hospitals in the province within stipulated period.

She was chairing a meeting to review pace of work on ongoing projects on Monday.

Special Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Mudasar Ahmad and other relevant officers attended the meeting. The meeting also reviewed provision of free medicines to the patients of hepatitis, TB and HIV.