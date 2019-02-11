Share:

GUJRANWALA-Dozens of female students and teachers staged a protest demonstration in front of DC office against Wasa authorities over poor sewerage condition in front of their school in Aroop Area.

The protesters alleged that manholes in the street are without cover due to which many students have been injured by felling in them while dirty water from the manholes often entered in the school which caused pollution and diseases in the area.

They further alleged that the school administration has many time got registered complaints about the matter but Wasa authorities have no action in this record which compelled them to agitation. Later, after assurance of an early action from the AC city Tariq Hussain Bhatti the protesters dispersed peacefully.