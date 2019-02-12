Share:

BANGKOK - Thailand’s Princess Ubolratana Mahidol has been excluded by the Election Commission from a list of candidates to run for the post of prime minister in the upcoming election in March.

In a statement released on Monday, the Election Commission said that Princess Ubolratana, sister of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has been excluded from the list of candidates named by a total of 45 parties to contest the post of prime minister in the March 24 election.

The polling agency quoted Friday’s Royal Announcement issued by King Maha Vajiralongkorn as commenting that all members of the Royal Household be constitutionally and traditionally bound to be uninvolved in politics and be neutral to it.

Princess Ubolratana, earlier named by Thai Raksa Chart (Thais protect country) Party as its sole candidate for prime minister, cannot practically assume any political post in accordance with the Royal Announcement and the 2017 constitution, the statement said.

Princess Ubolratana earlier said that she was merely contesting as a commoner, and that she had relinquished herself of royal titles.

Nevertheless, according to King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s Royal Command, Princess Ubolratana always remains a member of the Royal Household.

In a statement released, Thai Raksa Chart Party has taken a bow to the monarch’s command and pledged to follow the Election Commission’s rulings over the issue as well as the election law, the constitution and royal custom and tradition.

The brand-new party confirmed that it will proceed with its electoral campaigns nationwide.