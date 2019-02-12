Share:

KARACHI - An ongoing exhibition on the history of Japan’s Martial Arts is registered to attract the local youth due to its capacity to reflect upon the daily life of modern day Japanese.

Underway at the Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture, the event with the theme “The Spirit of Budo,” will continue till February 21 and is expected to draw attention growing numbers of youngsters from Karachi and other parts of the province.

Being a travelling exhibition it has been shown around the world and mainly explores the understanding about the rich history of Japanese martial arts from battlefield combat techniques (bujutsu) to popular sports or physical exercise tempering body and spirit (budo).

It consists of two parts with first part comprising reproductions/originals of historical weapons such as bows and arrows, suits of armour, helmets, and so on display while development and changes of Japanese martial arts from 8th century to 19th century are also explained.

Many of ancient types of armours and weapons have not survived to the present or are too fragile for international transport. That is why the reproductions are included, which would give the appearance of the suits of armour and helmets at the time of original production even more vividly.

The second part deals with the reorganization of bujutsu to budo in the 19th and 20th centuries, and how spirit of martial arts is still inherent in the daily life of Japanese people today.

Nine budo associations are also introduced in the second part of event whereas the clothes and implements such as bamboo swords, protectors, bows and arrows, and so on, used by players and students in the present day, could further be seen.

During its inaugural session, Katsunori Ashida, the acting Consul-General of Japan in Karachi, expressed his confidence that the viewers, especially the young generation, will become aware of not only the history of Japanese martial arts, but also of people’s aesthetic awareness and creativity.

On the occasion two of the volunteers Hisabayashi and Hisaki demonstrated one of the traditional Japanese martial arts, kendo, which descended from swordsmanship and uses bamboo swords and protective armours.