Share:

KASUR-Three persons died while two others sustained injuries in different incidents here the other day.

According to police, a man allegedly committed suicide by taking poisonous pills over a domestic issue at Insaf City, Pattoki. Waqeel Ahmed, 25, son of Liaqat Mayo, quarrelled with his family and took wheat preservative pills. His condition became critical, and he was taken to THQ Hospital but could not survive.

On the other hand, a youth died after the scarf he was wearing got stuck in a press machine at Elahabad. Abdur Rehman, 17, was working in a factory when his scarf got stuck in the press machine. Resultantly, his body was caught in the machine which caused his death.

Meanwhile, a man died in a road accident at Kelon village. The deceased identified as Mukhtar was hit by a tractor-trolley and died on the spot. Police were investigating.

In Kot Radha Kishan, two men were injured in a cylinder blast in a shop. Riaz was decanting LPG gas into a cylinder in his shop on Man Singh Road. Due to gas leakage, a sudden blast occurred which caused him and customer Shoaib to sustain severe injuries. Both were moved to THQ Hospital. Police were looking into the incident.

THEFT

Thieves stole Rs150,000 cash and cell phones from the shop of Latif at Tiba Kot Radha Kishan the other night. Police registered a case.