KUALA LUMPUR - A Malaysian court on Monday postponed the first trials of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is facing multiples charges of corruptions involving state development fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The Kuala Lumpur high court was set to start hearings Tuesday on the seven counts of criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering that Najib is facing in connection of 42 million ringgit (10.5 million US dollars) from SRC International, a former unit of state fund 1MDB, allegedly transferred into his personal account.

But an appeal court on Monday approved an application by Najib’s lawyers to postpone the hearings.

Najib has been slapped with a total of 42 charges including corruption and money laundering, after his ruling coalition lose power for the first time during the general elections in May last year. Najib has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.