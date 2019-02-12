Share:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday indicated that he might not support a border security deal negotiated by Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Congress to avert another federal government shutdown.

"I can’t say I’m happy. I can’t say I’m thrilled," Trump said during a cabinet meeting at the White House.

Earlier on Tuesday, Senator Richard Shelby said lawmakers have reached an agreement on border security funding that will avert another federal government shutdown. The previous partial government shutdown began in mid-December, lasted a record 35-days and affected some 800,000 federal workers and contractors.

US lawmakers and Trump temporarily re-opened the federal government for a three-week period until February 15 to negotiate a deal on border security. The main point of disagreement has been the Democrats' refusal to satisfy Trump’s request for $5.7 billion to build a wall on the US border with Mexico .