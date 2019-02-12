Share:

ST LUCIA - Mark Wood picked up his first five-wicket haul to bowl England into a commanding position on the second day of the third test against West Indies on Sunday. Wood scooped 5-41 as the visitors bowled out West Indies for 154 for a 123-run first innings lead at Darren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. England were 19 without loss in their second innings at the close, an overall lead of 142 runs on an eventful day in which 16 wickets fell.

Brought into the team for the first time this series, Wood offered England genuine pace of more than 90 mph (145 kph). He had an immediate impact, having Shai Hope (one) and Roston Chase (golden duck) caught at gully off consecutive balls in Gros Islet. Although he did not complete the hat-trick, Wood struck again soon afterwards when Shimron Hetmyer (eight) edged to first slip. Wood was not the only England bowler on a hat-trick in the middle session.

Spinner Moeen Ali dismissed openers Kraigg Brathwaite, caught at deep mid-wicket for 12, and John Campbell, lbw for 41, with successive balls. Campbell’s wicket was particularly important because he was threatening to compile a big score quickly, scoring the lion’s share of runs in an opening partnership of 57. Wood continued his carnage after tea when Darren Bravo (six) edged to first slip and he wrapped up the innings by bowling out Shannon Gabriel for four. Moeen took 4-36, while Stuart Broad chipped in with a wicket, as well as a magnificent one-handed catch at long-off.

Though West Indies have already clinched the series by winning the first two tests, England will take comfort from being in great position to salvage a victory in the finale.

West Indies, however, revealed that while they have an abundance of fast bowlers, their batting can still be brittle.

Earlier, Kemar Roach picked up four wickets as West Indies ripped through the England tail in the first innings. The second new ball, allied with good bowling and sharp fielding, helped West Indies restrict England’s total to 277. Gabriel, fastest of West Indies’ four-pronged pace attack, set the skids in motion when he bowled Jos Buttler for 67.

Butler did not add to his overnight score, and the dismissal ended a 125-run partnership with Ben Stokes that had allowed England to climb out of an early hole. Stokes went eight overs later for 79, caught when he mistimed a pull shot, and after Moeen (13) and Jonny Bairstow (two) went cheaply, West Indies quickly mopped up the tail, picking up the final four wickets for seven runs. Roach finished with 4-48, while Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph and Keemo Paul collected two wickets apiece.

Scorecard

ENGLAND 1ST INNINGS:

Rory Burns lbw Keemo Paul 29

K Jennings c D Bravo b K Paul 8

Joe Denly lbw Shannon Gabriel 20

Joe Root c S Dowrich b A Joseph 15

Jos Buttler b Shannon Gabriel 67

Ben Stokes c S Dowrich b K Roach 79

Jonny Bairstow b Kemar Roach 2

Moeen Ali c D Bravo b A Joseph 13

Mark Wood c A Joseph b K Roach 6

Stuart Broad not out 0

James Anderson c K Paul b K Roach 0

EXTRAS: (5b 11lb 6nb 16w) 38

TOTAL: (all out, 101.5 overs) 277

FOW: 1-30, 2-69, 3-69, 4-107, 5-232, 6-256, 7-270, 8-275, 9-277, 10-277.

BOWLING: Kemar Roach 25.5-11-48-4, , Shannon Gabriel 24-6-49-2, Alzarri Joseph 17-2-61-2, Keemo Paul 21-7-58-2, Roston Chase 10-0-40-0, Kraigg Brathwaite 4-0-5-0.

WEST INDIES 1ST INNINGS:

K Brathwaite c J Anderson b Moeen 12

John Campbell lbw Moeen Ali 41

Shai Hope c R Burns b Mark Wood 1

Darren Bravo c J Root b M Wood 6

Roston Chase c R Burns b Mark Wood 0

Shimron Hetmyer c J Root b M Wood 8

Shane Dowrich lbw Stuart Broad 38

K Paul st J Bairstow b Moeen Ali 9

Kemar Roach not out 16

A Joseph c S Broad b Moeen Ali 2

Shannon Gabriel b Mark Wood 4

EXTRAS: (0b 4lb 3nb 10w) 17

TOTAL: (all out, 47.2 overs) 154

FOW: 1-57, 2-57, 3-59, 4-59, 5-74, 6-79, 7-104, 8-145, 9-148, 10-154.

BOWLING: James Anderson 9-3-31-0, Stuart Broad 15-4-42-1, Moeen Ali 15-4-36-4, Mark Wood 8.2-2-41-5.

ENGLAND 2ND INNINGS:

Rory Burns not out 10

Keaton Jennings not out 8

EXTRAS: (0b 0lb 1nb 0w) 1

TOTAL: (0 wkt, 10.0 overs) 19

BOWLING: Kemar Roach 4-2-4-0, Shannon Gabriel 3-0-9-0, Keemo Paul 3-1-6-0.

TOSS: West Indies

UMPIRES: Handunnettige Dharmasena, Rodney Tucker

TV Umpire: Christopher Gaffaney

MATCH REFEREE: Jeffrey Crowe