Peshawar - Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar has registered 96 car wash centres and collected Rs10 million fee during the ongoing crackdown against the unregistered centres.

Focal Persons WSSP Engr Turab Shah said that over 208 car wash centres were issued notices prior to launching the crackdown.

After expiry of the deadline, joint teams WSSP, district administration and police launched operation against the unregistered car wash centres. During the operation, 62 centres were sealed for non-payment of fee and arrears while 96 others were registered.

He said owners of fifty other centres were issued notices and warned to register their centres within a week or else they would be sealed. “WSSP has been facilitating them and providing every facility to make registration process easy,” Engr Turab said.

Once all car wash centres are registered, crackdown against unregistered wedding halls, commercial plazas and hotels would be launched, he said and added that revenue generation would not only help make WSSP financially self-sustainable but it would also result in provision of better municipal services.