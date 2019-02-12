Share:

Rawalpindi - Young Doctors Association (YDA) on Monday registered their strong protest on Murree Road against the Punjab government for making delay in issuance of notification for reinstatement of Medical Superintendent (MS) Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).

The protestors including young doctors working in three allied hospitals and the nurses blocked the road and were carrying placards and banners mentioning slogans against the Chief Minister, Secretary Health, Punjab Law Minster and in favour of MS BBH Dr Tariq Masood Khan Niazi. Protest by Young Doctors Association caused gigantic traffic jam on city’s main artery.

Addressing the protestors, YDA representatives condemned the Punjab government high ups for victimizing MS BBH for saying no to illegal and unjustified orders of Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja.

They said the government has been making delaying tactics in restoring MS BBH.

Young Doctors Association leadership said the Punjab government sacked MS BBH on nod of Law Minister Raja Basharat.

They said Prime Minister Imran Khan promised ensuring merit in country before coming into power and the step against Dr Niazi is opposing his claims. They said Dr Tariq Niazi is a committed and honest officer who had not did any misconduct rather the government shown him the door to please law minister. Scores of nurses also joined the protestors.

YDA leaders vowed to continue protest demo until issuance of notification of restoration of MS BBH.

Due to protest demo, the patients and their attendants suffered a lot in BBH as there was no doctor available in OPD and other wards.

Business activities around Murree Road also hampered because of traffic blockade.

“The government and the doctors should avoid confrontation with each other and should sit around a table for solution of the differences,” said Abdul Majid, the attendant of a patient. He said YDA has been protesting on daily basis while leaving patients unattended in the hospital.

“PM Imran Khan and CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar should also ensure merit and avoid victimizing the competent officers and doctors on nod of some ministers,” said Muhammad Yasin, another attendant of a patient.