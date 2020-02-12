Share:

ISLAMABAD-Remaining steadfast to one of the basic objectives of eliminating VIP culture, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 88 VIPs including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats besides 15,680 other drivers during the last 40 days.

“Elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are the operational codes of the ITP, which has become the model of excellence for all law-enforcement agencies in the country,” SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said on Tuesday. He said performance of traffic police personnel is being reviewed continuously and every possible effort would be made to improve it. As per basic objectives defined at the time of inception of ITP on January 28, 2006, SSP (Traffic) said its personnel are ensuring equal implementation of law and they fined 88 VIPs on traffic rules’ violation during the ongoing year.

The VIPs fined during the ongoing year included three MNAs/MPAs, one Senator, two army officials, 26 government officials, 16 senior police officers, one diplomat, 13 media persons and six Judiciary officers among others. “Whether there is any VIP, or common people on the road, everyone is equal to us and it is our responsibility to save his life through ensuring implementation of traffic rules,” the SSP maintained.

He said ITP will provide maximum facilities to the road-users and will ensure safe travel on the capital city roads. The SSP said that fine tickets are issued not as a punitive measure, but the purpose is to make citizens more law-abiding to ensure safety to their own lives on roads. He asserted that ITP personnel will continue their efforts for ensuring safe road environment in the capital and urged the people to cooperate with them to make this city accident-free.