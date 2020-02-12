Share:

MULTAN -Chief Whip National Assembly (NA) Aamir Dogar has said efforts would continue for revival, restoration and protection of cultural heritage of 5000-year-old city of saints, Multan.

Addressing a ceremony in line with Walled City Project, "Waseeb Day Rang" here, he stated everyone should play role for propagating message of peaceful, neat and clean Multan.

Chairman Walled City and MPA Nadeem Qureshi, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Mahinder Paul Singh, MPA Saleem Labar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tayyib and others were also present in the ceremony.

Chairman Walled City Nadeem Qureshi stated that they had to highlight the cultural identity of the city before the world. Multan is living ancient city and its culture should be highlighted amicably.

The city has numerous places of worships of minorities also. It always remained peaceful city. Recently, Italian ambassador visited city and it gave good impression for promoting tourism. Mahinder Paul also spoke and stated that worship places of minorities were safe and secure.

Earlier, Manager Walled City Project Hassan Siddique informed that renovation of Haram Gate and Sarafa Bazaars have been completed. On this occasion, documentary on historical sites of Multan was also shown to spectators in the ceremony.

PM a symbol of struggle against corruption: Dy Speaker

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Doust Muhammad Mazari said Prime Minster Imran Khan had proved symbol of struggle against corruption, poverty and unemployment in the country.

Addressing a public congregation organised here Tuesday, he said point scorer should fathom about passing situation and avoid criticism to let the country move forward.

He said PTI government was making efforts for strengthening economy and improving the country's morale across the globe.The deputy speaker categorically said that inflation and poverty were not creation of PTI’s government; rather result of imprudent policies adopted by past regimes. However, he assured the nation that it would leave a better country as compared to past before taking exit after completing five years term.

Diverting to progress in South Punjab, Mazari said Punjab government was following manifold projects for improving standard of the region and its inhabitants as well. He said realistic approach was being adopted to strengthen economy of the province through employing all out efforts.

