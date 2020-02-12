Share:

LAHORE - Arrangements have been finalized for the ‘Faiz Aman Mela’ that will be held here in Lahore on February 16. A meeting of central organizing committee of Faiz Mela was held at Lahore Press Club on Tuesday to finalize the arrangements. Distinguished progressive poet Baba Najmi, and human rights activists Deep Sayada and Farooq Tariq chaired the meeting regarding. According to the program, Faiz Mela will be started at 1 PM in Bagh-e-Jinnah open theatre on February 16 (Sunday) with powerful music performance. There will be four different sessions of music, poetry, dialogues and classic dance in the Mela. There will be an open dialogue on ‘Thought of Faiz and today’s youth and Student Unions’ during the session. The problems of youth and students will be highlighted in the session by young orators. A ‘Mushaira’ will be held with progressive poet Baba Najmi in the chair in which noted progressive poets will recite their poetry. In another session, classical dance, music and theatre will be presented in which singers Taranum Naz, Ameer Ali and Adeel Barki will give their performances. A photo exhibition having pictures of struggle for Human Rights in the region will also be part of the Faiz Mela while book stalls will also attract the visitors.