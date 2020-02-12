Share:

SHIKARPUR - Articles worth at least Rs 3 million, seized by police, were handed over to their owners here at a ceremony held here at the SSP office on Tuesday. Talking to the media, Police chief Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan said the recovered items included 17 motorcycles, seven buffaloes, eight goats, one cow, 12 mobile phones, cash worth Rs104800 and 50 mobile recharge cards of multiple companies and two air-conditioners. The articles had been snatched or stolen during the last two months. Police chief Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan said that police conducted around 50 raids between December 2019 and January 2020, and apprehended 39 proclaimed offenders (POs) besides seizing two Kalashnikovs, one rifle, 27 shotguns, 41 TT pistols, three revolvers, four Repeaters and a large number of bullets from the possession of those arrested. He added police also managed to recover 3250 litres of Iranian Oil, 10 litres of wine, in multiple raids. Khan said that police had also recovered Rabish alias Ravi Masih, inhabitant of Gujranwala, from his captors as a result of an encounter.