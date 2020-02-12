LAHORE                  -                ASC Polo Team defeated PBG Risala by 7½-5 in the opening match of historical The Lotus Aibak Polo Cup 2020 played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

The major contribution from the winning side, which had one a half goal handicap advantage, came from Raja Samiullah, Raja Mikael Sami and Eulogio Celestino, as they all contributed with a brace each. PBG Risala also fought well against the winners and matched fire-with-fire till the end, but their efforts were futile in the end. Dfr Saqib Raheem was key contributor from the losing side as he thrashed in two goals while Nicholas A Recaite, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Lt Col Rabnawaz Tiwana scored one goal each.

In the highly-charged first chukker, PBG Risala were off to a flying start as they slammed in two back-to-back goals. Nicholas A Recaite and Hamza Mawaz Khan were the goal scorers, who scored one goal each to provide PBG 2-0 edge. ASC then bounced back in great style and pumped in two back-to-back goals through Raja Samiullah and Raja Mikael, who struck one goal each, to draw the score at 2-all. In the dying moments of the first chukker, PBG fired in a field goal through Dfr Saqib Raheem to gain a slight 3-2 lead.

ASC started the second chukker well as they converted a field goal through Eulogio Celestino to equalise the score at 3-3. PBG then launched a series of attacks on the ASC’s goal, which helped them score a field goal through Dfr Saqib Raheem to get 4-3 lead, which couldn’t last long as ASC fired in a fantastic field goal through Raja Mikael to square the things at 4-all.

The third chukker proved to be a game-changer as it was fully dominated by ASC team, which banged in a beautiful brace - one each by Raja Samiullah and Eulogio Celestino - to have 6-4 lead. PBG though fired in a field goal in the fourth and last chukker to reduce the deficit to 6-5, yet it was all they could get from the match. When the final whistle was blown, ASC were enjoying a slight 6-5 edge while with one and a half goal handicap advantage, ASC won the opener by 7½-5. Nicholas Scortichini and Martin Fewster supervised the match as field umpires while George Meyrick was match referee.

