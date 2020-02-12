PESHAWAR - The United Business Group (UBG) leader and former senator, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour has flayed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government for the unprecedented increase in prices of electricity, gas and petroleum products, and termed the current price-hike as punishment for those who voted PTI in last general election.
In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Bilour said that after ruining the country’s economy, Prime Minister Imran Niazi was dearly making false promises with masses that everything would get well soon. He criticised the rulers for empty promises to build 5 million houses, provide 10 million jobs, employments to youth and setting up new industrial units in the country.