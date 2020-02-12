Share:

PESHAWAR - The United Business Group (UBG) leader and former senator, Il­yas Ahmad Bilour has flayed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led gov­ernment for the unprecedented increase in prices of electricity, gas and petroleum products, and termed the current price-hike as punishment for those who voted PTI in last general election.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Bilour said that after ruin­ing the country’s economy, Prime Minister Imran Niazi was dearly making false promises with masses that everything would get well soon. He criticised the rulers for empty promises to build 5 million houses, provide 10 million jobs, employ­ments to youth and setting up new industrial units in the country.