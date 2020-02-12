Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Sabzi Mandi police have traced a blind murder case and arrested the alleged murderer.

According to the police sources, on February 1, 2020, a person namely Ishfaq Ahmad (40), resident of Abbottabad, Tehsil Havelian, who was a cook at Ali Baba Hotel in sector I-10/3 Auto market was standing in front of the said hotel when an armed accused came on motorcycle and demanded money on gunpoint.

The friends of Ishfaq tried to apprehend the accused, upon which the accused opened fire and a bullet hit Ishfaq in the chest. He died on the spot. On this, an FIR no 8/20 was lodged under section 393/302 of the PPC at Sabzi Mandi police station.

A special investigation team was constituted under the supervision of SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh to trace the culprit. The police team succeeded to resolve the blind murder case.

They arrested Yousuf Khan and also recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession. The accused happened to be a habitual offender and FIRs were already registered against him at police station Sabzi Mandi and Golra.

The brother of the accused, Naseebulah has also been found involved in incidents of dacoities and was recently challaned by police station Sabzi Mandi.

Meanwhile, more than 2,000 police personnel will be deployed in the federal capital for the upcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Islamabad. It was decided in a meeting chaired by Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, Aamer Zulfiqar Khan among other senior officials of the department, here on Tuesday. The DIG (Security) and DIG (Operations) would monitor all the affairs pertaining to security. There will be special routes during the arrival of guests while bomb disposal squad and special branch personnel would ensure the safety of route and the venue where guests are staying. An alternate traffic plan would also be in place to maintain smooth flow of traffic in the city, according to the officials.