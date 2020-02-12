Share:

Rawalpindi-A robber was killed while another seriously injured in an exchange of firing with police in a house robbery in Sadiqabad area, informed police spokesman on Tuesday.

However, the third robber managed to escape from the scene and the police have launched manhunt to arrest the fleeing thief, he said. Police registered a case on complaint of victim house owner and began the investigation, the spokesman added.

According to him, a gang of three robbers having guns in their hands scaled the walls of house of a citizen in Sadiqabad and made the entire family hostage on gunpoint. Later on, the robbers collected gold ornaments, he said. He said in the meanwhile, the victim family member alerted Rescue 15 on which Dolphin Force and area police sprang into action and surrounded the house where robbers were looting the family. Seeing police party, he said, robbers opened firing on cops and tried to escape from the crime scene. Police retaliated by killing a robber and injuring another, he said. A robber also escaped from the scene while taking advantage of darkness.

The spokesman informed that the deceased robber was identified as Adeeb and injured as Sajid, adding that the police moved the dead body and the maimed robber to the hospital for autopsy and medical treatment. SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar led the operation against the robbers, he said.