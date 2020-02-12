Share:

New Delhi - Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has secured another term in office after his party won a resounding victory in elections in the capital, media reports said on Tuesday.

Voters overwhelmingly backed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in an election which pitted them against India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It’s a setback for the BJP after last year’s general election landslide. The party won five more seats in Delhi but still holds just eight out of 70. The AAP won all the rest.

“This is a win for Mother India,” a grinning Mr Kejriwal told his supporters at the AAP office earlier in the day. He waved and blew them kisses, and said he “loved the people of Delhi.” The 51-year-old former bureaucrat rose to political fame as an anti-corruption campaigner. He first became chief minister in 2013 and was then re-elected in 2015 with a landslide.

He has been credited with turning around Delhi’s government-run schools, establishing affordable neighbourhood clinics and providing cheap water and electricity.