Share:

Lahore - Chief Secretary Punjab Major (r) Azam Suleman Tuesday warned officers against absence from duty and laxity in work,. Presiding over a meeting of all administrative secretaries at the Punjab Civil Secretariat, the Chief Secretary, through video calls, conducted virtual visits to the offices of Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Faisalabad, District Health Officer Bahawalnagar, Assistant Director Land Record Sahiwal and Sub-Registrar Rahim Yar Khan. The CS checked the presence of officers.