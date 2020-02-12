Share:

MUZAFFARGARH-At least eight people lost their lives and seven sustained injuries after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Muzaffargarh city on Tuesday.

According to a private TV channel, several people were feared trapped under the debris while a rescue operation was underway to pull out the remaining victims including women and children.

The dead bodies and injured persons including a child in critical condition were shifted to DHQ Hospital. Locals feared rise in casualties as at least three families were residing in the building.

Rescue sources said the building was in dilapidated condition which collapsed after construction of a market adjacent to it. Several teams have rushed to the site and commenced a rescue operation.