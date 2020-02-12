Share:

ISLAMABAD - FIA has summoned social media activist Gul Bukhari for her alleged defamatory remarks against national security institutions, judiciary and PTI government—a move that has triggered a social media storm. FIA in a statement issued on Tuesday said that its CTW has summoned Ms Bukhari who is recently based in UK asking her to clear her position within 30 days in connection with charges of cyber terrorism against her. “Otherwise, a case would be registered against her under Terrorism Act and PECA and process of extradition of the accused would be initiated after getting court orders,” the FIA said. It added that Interpol’s help would also be sought after completion of all legal formalities. “The court would be approached to seize all movable and immovable properties of the accused in Pakistan,” it said. According to the statement, the CTW has registered 35 inquiries against “anti-state elements who are involved in spreading provoking propaganda against the national security institutions, judiciary and the government.” Most of these inquiries are related to cyber terrorism and are against those elements who are spreading provoking propaganda while sitting abroad besides two militant groups including BLA and Haqqani network, it added.

FIA said that CTW is investigating the charges after initiating legal proceedings against such elements and out of these, Bukhari has been summoned to present herself before the probe team within a month.