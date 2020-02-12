Share:

French Ambassador to Lebanon Bruno Foucher said on Wednesday that his country has allocated 50 million U.S. dollars to support projects related to the fight against terrorism in cooperation with Lebanon, the National News Agency reported.

Foucher's remarks came during his meeting with Lebanese Interior Minister Mohammad Fahmi in Beirut.

"France is ready to give support to Lebanon but the government should exert much efforts to take advantage of the facilities provided by CEDRE Conference," Foucher said.

The CEDRE is an international conference which pledged to release 11 billion U.S. dollars in loans and donations for Lebanon on condition that the country makes serious reforms.

Lebanon lately formed a new cabinet with pledges to work on necessary reforms to save the country from its economic and financial deterioration.