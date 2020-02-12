Share:

SIALKOT - Five robbers Tuesday deprived a gasoline station owner of cash and valuables near Shehzada village in the jurisdiction of Phalora police station. According to police, the robbers riding motorbikes, reached a fuel station, held the owner at gunpoint and took away Rs 65,000 in cash and other valuables. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Couple deprived of cash, jewellery

SIALKOT - Two armed men Tuesday deprived a couple of cash, gold ornaments and other valuables near Sanghar village in Sadr Pasrur police precincts. According to police, Waqas lodged a report with the police that he was on his way back home with wife when two armed men intercepted them, held them at gunpoint and took away Rs 110, 000 in cash, gold ornaments and other valuables. Police have registered a case.