LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday advised the JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman to wait till next general elections.

He expressed these view while talking to the media and addressing the launching ceremony of a book “Fighting Shadows” written by Maj Gen (Retd) Samraiz Salik here at Governor’s House. Lt. Gen. (Retd) Shafaat Shah, ex-MNA Rasheed Godail, MPA Saadia Sohail Rana, senior journalist Habib Akram, Dr Hooria Soharwardi and others were also present.

The Governor added that the opposition should not go for protest and let the government deliver services to the people. Pakistan could not afford any sit-in or protest in the given circumstances. There were not the one but many mafias in the country, however, those responsible for price-hike and wheat flour crisis could not escape from punishment. Sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army against terrorism have no such precedence in the world.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that terrorism and extremism was the biggest hurdle in the development and peace of any country, asserting that Pakistan has one of the best armies of the world, which rendered thousands of sacrifices and established peace in the country by defeatingterrorism and extremism.

“Today, Pakistan has become a safest country where foreign cricket teams and big investors are coming. International tourism journals are also terming Pakistan the number one and the most secure country for tourism. In Sha Allah, together we all would strengthen Pakistan and defeat enemies of the motherland,” he stated.

“Despite having faced with many challenges, we under the leadership of Imran Khan are advancing further successfully. Though protest is right of the opposition but everyone must take care of interests of the country and the nation,” he opined.

On this occasion, Maj. Gen. (Retd) Samraiz Salik said that his book consisted of chronicles of Pakistan Army’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism. The book, he said, also explained that how war against terrorism started and how we achieved successes in it? Pakistan has won the war against terrorism within a short span of 15 years, which is an example for the world, he said and added that earnings through sale of this book would be deposited in Pakistan Army’s welfare fund for families of martyrs.